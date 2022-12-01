Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

Shares of SEDG opened at $298.86 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.