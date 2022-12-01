Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 3.1 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM stock opened at $549.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.