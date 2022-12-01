Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 186 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $864.54 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

