Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 346 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $339.54 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.42.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

