Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 355 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.96 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

