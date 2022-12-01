Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 362 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $533.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

