Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DG opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

