Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in November

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.23) to GBX 890 ($10.65) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.75) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.00.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 9,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,434. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

