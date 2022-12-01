TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $456.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

