TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $812.96 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $812.96 million and approximately $34.28 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00506698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.65 or 0.30821707 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 813,430,933 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
