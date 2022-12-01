Truist Financial Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $196.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

FIVE opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,638,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,163,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

