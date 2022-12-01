Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in November

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $20.43 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

