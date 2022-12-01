Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Up 13.7 %

OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

