Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Up 13.7 %
OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Turmalina Metals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.