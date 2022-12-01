TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $9.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.