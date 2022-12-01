TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $9.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TV Asahi (TVAHF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.