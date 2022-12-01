Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,658,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 845,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE TRCA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

