UBS Group Boosts Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $37.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

UNVR stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

