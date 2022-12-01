UBS Group Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Neutral

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bodycote Stock Performance
Bodycote stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.
