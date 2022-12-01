UBS Group Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Neutral

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

