Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Up 5.6%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.69. 31,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 28,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Articles

