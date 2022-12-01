United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 14,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

