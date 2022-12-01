United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

United Malt Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMLGF stock remained flat at $2.39 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,536. United Malt Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.