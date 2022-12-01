United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.18. 72,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 58,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

