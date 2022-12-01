UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.25. 76,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.80 and its 200 day moving average is $517.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $439.22 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

