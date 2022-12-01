Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

UNVR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

