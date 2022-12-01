Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Shares of UHT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 62,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,365. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $731.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,479.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

