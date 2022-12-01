Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of UHT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 62,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,365. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $731.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust
In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,479.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
