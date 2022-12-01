Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 4,371 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $18,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban One Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UONE stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban One by 65.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Urban One by 221.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

