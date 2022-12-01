Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.6 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Ushio has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

