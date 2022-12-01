Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.42% of Valaris worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 3.1 %

VAL opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Valaris Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

