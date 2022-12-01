Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.51. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

