Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 34.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.39. 113,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.