Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $551.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.05 and a 200-day moving average of $507.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

