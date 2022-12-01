Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,857,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

