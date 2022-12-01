Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabre by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre Profile

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

