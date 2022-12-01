Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 5.7%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.45. 3,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,907,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $807,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 106.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

