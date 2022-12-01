VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECTGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VectivBio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter worth $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

