VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VectivBio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VectivBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter worth $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.