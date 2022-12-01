VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW) Short Interest Up 42.6% in November

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the period. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VTIQW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

