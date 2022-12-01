Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $703,889.48

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $54.71 million and approximately $703,889.48 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00076366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,885,449 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,885,447 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.