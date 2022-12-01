Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $2.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VLDR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock worth $49,531 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

