Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 31,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.