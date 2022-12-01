Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $42.06 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $920,702.59 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,131.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00452412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00831394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00653904 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00247002 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.