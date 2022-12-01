Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head to Head Analysis

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sumo Logic and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertex 1 2 4 0 2.43

Risk and Volatility

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Vertex.

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -49.82% -28.29% -19.46% Vertex -1.61% 13.30% 4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and Vertex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 3.72 -$123.36 million ($1.19) -6.39 Vertex $425.55 million 6.06 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -343.60

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats Sumo Logic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

