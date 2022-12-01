Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 1,779,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,576. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $718,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

