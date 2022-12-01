Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,270. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.