Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

