Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE VSCO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
