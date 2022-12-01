Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

