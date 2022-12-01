Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in November

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VDRFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vidrala in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDRFF remained flat at 109.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vidrala has a fifty-two week low of 109.13 and a fifty-two week high of 109.13.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.