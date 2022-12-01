Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Vimeo Price Performance
NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,256. The firm has a market cap of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.