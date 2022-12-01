Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,256. The firm has a market cap of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

