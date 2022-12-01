Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

