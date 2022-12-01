Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

