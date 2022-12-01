Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 67.4% in November

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 118,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,693. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,318,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $566,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $467,000.

