Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 31.0% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $407.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

